Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 4: The case for George returning







As we prepare for Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 4 to arrive on ABC in just under two weeks, there are reasons for tremendous hype. We know that someone, presumably from beyond the grave, is going to be visiting Meredith on that beach.

So who could it be? We’ve already talked a lot about whether or not Lexie would be the perfect person to turn up in that situation, and we absolutely still stand by that. Yet, isn’t George a perfect candidate, as well? While he may not be blood family to Meredith, he was absolutely a part of her hospital family for quite some time. We’re talking about an iconic person from the show’s heyday, in addition to someone who would bring in so much warmth and nostalgia. T.R. Knight was fantastic on the show, and he hasn’t appeared on it in over a decade.

There was a time in which we thought that we would never see George back on Grey’s Anatomy again, but the same could be said for Derek. While there are some other notable candidates out there including Ellis, we’ve see that character appear relatively recently. Bringing back Derek was a chance for the show to generate some fantastic headlines, so why wouldn’t they want to do something like that all over again? George can speak to a person Meredith was, and also a very influential period of her life.

Also, we think it’s possible that Knight could have been available in order to shoot something more — that is our concern with Chyler Leigh as Lexie, given that she is a series regular over on Supergirl.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 4?

