





As we prepare for The Undoing episode 6 — and the big finale — the show clearly wants us thinking about Henry. At the end of episode 5, there was a pretty substantial clue suggesting that Grace and Jonathan’s son is the person responsible for Elena’s death.

If this is truly the case, would it be shocking? Certainly, but it remains to be seen as to whether or not Grace would actually accept it. This seems to be the foundation for what is coming up in the finale, as Grace tries to grapple with the idea that Henry could do something like this.

Personally, we come into this asking a couple of key questions. First and foremost, is he really responsible? We’re talking here about a drama with a fair share of twists at the center of it. Then, there is also the question as to whether or not Grace would end up taking the fall for him, which is certainly something we could foresee. Parents would often do anything to protect their children, and we’ve seen something similar happen on Power. It could easily transpire here.

What we can say based on the promo below is simply this: Grace is prepared to take the stand in order to offer up the truth. Yet, what truth is that? Is it new information about what really happened, or is she trying to craft some sort of narrative that doesn’t have all that much validity to it? That’s something that we’re going to have to wait and see on over time. We’re excited to see what the show has cooked up, and since there are no plans for a season 2, you can go ahead and expect some closure.

