The Undoing episode 6 (finale) spoilers: How will the mystery end?







Curious to learn more about The Undoing episode 6, airing on HBO in one week’s time? We should start with a reminder: It’s the finale. The courtroom battle will be coming to a close, and with that, we should finally learn the truth about what happened to Elena. It’s going to be something that has some jaws on the floor, and could change the world of Grace and her family forever.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Undoing episode 6 synopsis with more information as to what lies ahead:

Haley challenges her own ethics in her defense strategy; as the courtroom theater mounts, Grace takes measures to protect herself and her family.

So what is the goal of this show? We’ve stated this before, and we do think it’s worth repeating many times over — to subvert expectations and paint a portrait of a bizarre world filled with wealth and problems. We know there’s some source material out there. We don’t expect this show to stay firmly in lockstep with it. We would be surprised if the ending is what readers would expect, and we anticipate David E. Kelley going in even more of a different direction.

Perhaps the best thing about The Undoing at this point is just that it’s been able to create as much of a culture of ambiguity. They’ve created enough interesting characters and scenarios so that there are a lot of realistic possibilities — it doesn’t feel like one storyline or possible outcome stands out because there are no other viable ones.

Given that there are no plans for there to be a season 2 of The Undoing, you better be prepared for things to wind down here. We don’t think the show is going to end with some high number of question marks as to what could be next.

