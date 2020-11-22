The Spanish Princess season 2 finale promo: A ‘sickness’ in the king







Are you ready for The Spanish Princess season 2 finale? This is an episode airing in just one week’s time on Starz. It’s going to be emotional, and it certainly seems like one where Catherine has to do what she can in order to stay alive.

Henry VIII’s madness is the focal point of much of what lies ahead, as he seems desperate to destroy anyone who dares to defy him. We know from history he’s eager beyond words to separate himself from his marriage to Catherine, and he is also threatening and unwilling to listen to those close to him any longer. It’s a hard position for Catherine to now be in, especially after all the two have gone through already

We have no doubt that the final episode of The Spanish Princess is going to be compelling. The question that exists beyond that is how to create more dramatic tension in Catherine’s final days (at least in this story) when you know how the story is going to end. Sure, some of that was clear from the very get-go, but our curiosity lies mostly in how far they go with the end of her life, what they show in terms of Henry moving towards another marriage, and what the final legacy here is.

From our vantage point, we think The Spanish Princess showcased brilliantly the complicated nature of politics during the 16th century, but then also greed, sexism, and how power can corrupt someone like Henry, a man whose desire for a male heir is one of many things that causes him to spiral out of control. Catherine did all she could to navigate this world and find herself in a place of power and stability, and we know where it ends up.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Spanish Princess, including more details on the finale

What do you most want to see on The Spanish Princess season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to get further news related to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







