The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Fear of death







Next week on The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 8, it all ends. This episode is entitled “Peace,” and this will serve as the conclusion to this series. There are no plans for a season 3, and most of Catherine’s story (at least through this lens) will have been told.

But how much of that story will be the focus of this episode? That is the question we are left to ponder, and the synopsis only further helps to raise these questions:

1531: As Henry loses himself to madness, the stakes have never been higher for Catherine. Her husband has become a threat to her life.

Here is where things get a little interesting — Catherine lived until 1536 according to history, so does the series just stop a little bit short of that? It’s possible given that there may not be as much to show in the very end, and a great deal of this story (at least this season) has revolved around Catherine’s relationship with Henry.

The important thing that The Spanish Princess should amplify here is the emotional upheaval taking place almost-constantly in Catherine’s head. She is someone who has lost a great deal already, and now she has to come to terms with saying goodbye to her husband, who has become desperate in his attempts to remove this relationship from his life. We know his motives, and we also know what he can and will put others through. (Of course, we don’t think that this show needs to document all that much of Henry’s future beyond Catherine — The Tudors exists for that, as do a number of important historical documents out there.)

The Spanish Princess is firmly Catherine’s story, and through the good and bad, we’re curious to learn how it will all wind down.

