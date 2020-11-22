Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 7: The Grace, Virginia reveal







Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 7 served as the midseason finale, and absolutely this was one of the creepier installments of the season. It’s hard to think about this episode without Ed and all of his nightmare-fuel. (Warning: Spoilers from this weekend’s episode ahead…)

Yet, this is not the big takeaway that we have after checking all of this out. Instead, we’re more focused on what’s going on with Virginia and Morgan, as we are set for a face-off like nobody’s business. As it turns out, Ginny has Grace locked away — she is very pregnant, and it seems like she is going to use her to dangle over Morgan. What we know about Morgan is that he’s trying to find a way to get all of his people out from under Ginny’s control. That’s why he convinced Charlie and Alicia to go with him, and use Dakota effectively to ensure that they can get what they want. This is a different arrangement than the one that Alicia and Charlie previously considered, which was turning over Dakota in exchange for their individual freedom.

It was nice in this episode seeing Alicia and Strand at odds, just as it was nice to see arguments between Alicia and Morgan, as well. Even if some of these characters are worth celebrating, a good disagreement is important to the basic foundation of who these people are. They’re more developed this way.

With Grace on one side and Dakota the other, we are set for some interesting battles moving forward. Beyond this, though, we really hope that we can start to pump the brakes on the whole “Madison is alive” theory talk for now. Is it fun to speculate? Sure, but this is the second time in recent history we can remember a ton of speculation about it leading up to an episode, only to have almost no payoff in the end.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Fear the Walking Dead, including when it could return

What did you think about some of the reveals on Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to score some other updates all about the series and the future. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







