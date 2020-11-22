Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 8 return date hopes on AMC







Want to know the Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 8 return date, or at least some early hopes for it? Within this piece, we’ll dive into at least some of that!

Let’s kick things off here with a little bit of what we know — there is no new episode of the series airing on AMC next week. Meanwhile, there isn’t a new episode coming up on next week, either. We’re going to be left until 2021 to see more of what’s next, and if we had to guess, we’d say that the show will return when we get around to the spring. There is no real reason for AMC to hurry things along, especially in an era where filming new episodes is so difficult.

As for what is going to be coming up over the course of the remaining episodes, we know that there is a lot of ground to cover, more characters to focus on, and new mysteries to be unearthed. We just hope that moving forward, the series operates in a similar way to what we saw on the show tonight and the entirety of this season. Fear the Walking Dead season 6 is awesome — it’s by far the best season of this franchise in years, and we think the standalone approach to some of these episodes has been rather great.

We don’t have some sort of pressing need at the moment to see some of these shows within the franchise connect, or for Fear the Walking Dead to somehow become more or grander than what it is. Keep the focus on these particular characters and their adventures. If that happens, we’re going to be satisfied with the end result.

