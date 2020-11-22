NCIS season 18 episode 2 video: Sean & Mark Harmon take center stage







As we prepare for the NCIS 400th episode Tuesday on CBS, it makes sense to wonder a few different questions. Take, for example, how we’re going to be seeing the past factor in to what is going on in the relative present. (Remember, “Everything Starts Somewhere” is technically set a year ago, around the events of the episode “Musical Chairs.”)

In the sneak peek below, you can get a small sense of what is coming for Mark Harmon’s character as Jimmy Palmer tells him about the latest dead body, who just so happens to be connected to the past. They are a part of notorious family of bad guys, and a group who Gibbs was first introduced about when he was a much younger man. The sneak peek eventually flashes back to the younger version of character, played by Sean Harmon. Meanwhile, this episode will also feature how the character and Ducky meet for the first time.

If you love episodes of NCIS that are a little heartfelt and nostalgic, you’re going to appreciate this one. We don’t get the sense that there are going to be substantial updates on Fornell and Gibbs’ storyline from the premiere, but that’s okay. Since this is a milestone episode, we’re fine with it being a little more of an intimate story that tells the tale of how Ducky and Gibbs formed the oh-so-important rapport that they still rely on today.

