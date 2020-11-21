NCIS season 18 episode 2 sneak peek: McGee’s big anniversary







We know that Tuesday’s NCIS season 18 episode 2 is going to be the 400th episode, and there are a lot of big moments coming. Most of them are going to be geared around Gibbs and Ducky, but as it turns out, there is also a significant milestone for McGee as well.

In the sneak peek below, you can get somewhat of a sense of what we’re talking about as Sean Murray’s character announces that he is celebrating the 20th anniversary of him deciding to become an NCIS agent. This is clearly a moment of tremendous excitement for him, but he is also facing a big question: Should he invite Gibbs to the big celebration? Will Gibbs even want to be a part of it?

For some more news on NCIS in video form, be sure to watch the latest from the premiere at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, remember to subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our series playlist. We will have some other updates coming soon on the 400th…

We know that McGee is neurotic and tends to overthink things a lot — by and large, this is how we relate to him so much. So this is what he is doing — he makes it clear to Torres, Bishop, and Sloane that he’s unsure if he should even extend the invite. If he doesn’t, will that make Gibbs more inclined to want to go? We don’t know if reverse psychology works on someone like Gibbs, but in the end it doesn’t matter. Eventually McGee decides to ask him straight-up, but Gibbs doesn’t say much of anything in response other than “have fun.” Poor McGee.

Regardless, we know that he’s going to be far from alone at his big bash — there are plenty of other characters eager to hang out with him.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS and what lies ahead

What do you think is going to happen on NCIS season 18 episode 2?

Share your personal wishlist below! Once you do, remember to keep coming back to score some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







