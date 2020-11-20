NCIS season 18 spoilers: What’s happening to Bishop?







We know that the 400th episode of NCIS is airing on CBS this Tuesday, but for the sake of this article, let’s look a little further down the road.

In a post on Instagram (see below), Emily Wickersham shared a behind-the-scenes image of Ellie Bishop with blood and bruises on her face, alongside the message of “you should see the other guy.” Where is this photo from? Odds are, is not from episode #400 but rather something that Emily is currently filming for a few episodes down the road. Maybe this is one of the final episodes set within the past (there are at least four more coming), or an early one that gets us closer to the present.

No matter where it’s from, we can go ahead and assume that this is going to be a pretty nasty showdown that gets Bishop in such bad shape. After this happens, can you imagine what some of her fellow team members will do? We gotta imagine that Torres would be fuming in the event that he learns about something bad happening to Ellie.

Ultimately, the good news is that Bishop should recover just fine from her injuries — it doesn’t look that much worse than Gibbs getting a black eye after Fornell punched him in the face. Yet, we do know that this means there’s some action-oriented stuff coming for Ellie — fingers crossed that the training she received from Odette ends up being put to good use here.

What do you think is going to be happening to Bishop on NCIS season 18 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

