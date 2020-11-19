NCIS season 18: Maria Bello talks Mark Harmon; 400th episode contest







As we prepare for the 400th episode of NCIS airing on CBS this coming Tuesday, there are a couple of fun things worth talking about!

Let’s kick things off here with Maria Bello, given that there are so many Sloane – Gibbs fans out there. Leading up to the show’s premiere earlier this week, Bello posted an image of herself alongside Mark Harmon (really, the same photo that we’ve got above). In the caption, she notes that she “loves this guy so much” in relation to Harmon, and that just brings a smile to our face.

As many of you probably know at this point, Maria is poised to leave after eight episodes this season — there aren’t a lot of finer details related to her exit right now, but signs point to her just wanting to pursue some other things. It’s just nice to see that even as she prepares for her exit, she has nice things to say about the co-star she’s spent so much time with over the past few years.

Want to get a personalized message from a cast member? – Thanks to a new sweepstakes that CBS is running, you may have a chance to do just that. The official show Instagram account is trying to get to 400,000 followers before the 400th episode airs. If you follow the account and all of the instructions listed in the post (it includes tagging a friend who loves the show in the comments of the post), you have a chance to win a personalized message from one of the cast members. Isn’t that a great way to commemorate the episode?

Of course, we’ll have further news as we await the 400th episode airing — for now, just be sure to visit the link here to watch the promo.

How do you think Maria Bello is going to leaving NCIS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

