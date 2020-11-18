NCIS 400th episode promo: A deep dive into Gibbs, Ducky’s past







Following last night’s season 18 premiere NCIS revealed the first promo for the upcoming 400th episode. Suffice it to say, this one is going to be huge. Even if it doesn’t do a lot when it comes to the mystery that Fornell and Gibbs are taking on in the “present” (actually the fall of 2019), it does still do a lot when it comes to examining the past.

As you can see below, this episode is going to feature a storyline that makes Gibbs and Ducky reflect back on a period of time where they were first getting to know each other. The two of them note that neither felt like they’d be revisiting a part of this era again and yet, here we are. This episode is mostly significant in that it allows the two men to understand more of what they each mean to each other. Sure, they are work colleagues, but they do have a friendship that neither probably recognizes anywhere near as much as they should.

Want to get some more news on NCIS in video form? Then watch our full video on the season 18 premiere below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist.

Could this episode allow the two to realize their bond? It’s one of the things we’re hoping comes out of it, but also just a chance to reflect more on these two characters’ past. We’re hoping that there are some references to past storylines and Easter eggs for diehard fans. Just think about how rare it is that any show manages to get to 400 episodes — this is an incredible feat that should be celebrated as much as possible.

Related News – Be sure to get some additional thoughts right now on the NCIS premiere

What do you most want to see on the NCIS 400th episode?

Does this promo make you all the more excited for what lies ahead? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







