Station 19 season 4 episode 2: Maya & Carina’s big step forward







We know that this is a hard time for many relationships out there, especially those forced to spend so much time apart. Yet, in the fictional world of Station 19, we’re happy to at least report one positive thing for Maya and Carina. The two decided to move in together!

For most of the episode tonight, the two characters were dealing with a difficult situation being apart. Neither could spend time with one another, and the stress of their jobs probably made it worse. Yet, what made the eventual decision so endearing was how the two of them basically made their choice at the same exact time — they didn’t want to be apart.

So what happens next? Well, there are some big questions that we are left to wonder about that, including just what’s going to happen with the two once they are spending so much time together. While they seem perfectly compatible, there are pressures that come with this, especially during a global pandemic where there are so many rules that need to be followed. It’s a big acceleration of this relationship and they have to be prepared.

Yet, the reason for them to have hope goes along with something that Maya even said — this is a sign that she is committed 100% to her, and we know that Carina feels the same way. They’ve gotten past issues in the past and are ready to move forward — which, for the record, we’re excited to see them do. There are a lot of interesting ways that this season can evolve, and we’re curious to see what the next few milestones are for them. We especially just want to believe in them because of the time we’re living in — don’t we all need a few more things to smile about?

What are you hoping to see from Maya and Carina on Station 19?

