Station 19 season 4 episode 3 return date: The ‘We Are Family’ story

Let’s start things off here, though, with a reminder that there is going to be no new episode of the medical drama next week. What’s the reason for that? It has a little bit to do with Thanksgiving, and of course no network wants to air a major primetime show opposite people celebrating. To go along with this, there is also likely a recognition here that production still needs time to stay ahead of the game when it comes to producing new episodes; it takes so much more time to do so during a pandemic.

When the series returns, it will be doing so with “We Are Family,” a story that revolves heavily around what’s going on in terms of Sullivan’s career. For a few more details now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Station 19 season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

“We Are Family” – The future of Sullivan’s career hangs in the balance as his disciplinary hearing gets underway, and Ben, Dr. Richard Webber, Emmett Dixon and former Fire Chief Dixon are called to testify. Meanwhile, the crew investigates an electrical fire at a neglected apartment building that serves as the home and performance space for some of Seattle’s most prominent drag queens on a new episode of “Station 19,” airing THURSDAY, DEC. 3 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Signs points to there being two or three Station 19 episodes airing in the month of December, which is a good thing given that after that, we’re going to see a pretty-long hiatus before everyone comes back on the air again. Go ahead and consider that to be another consequence of the time that we’re living in. We have to enjoy the stories while we have them.

