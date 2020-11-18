A Million Little Things season: Is David Giuntoli leaving after premiere?







As we prepare for the A Million Little Things season 3 premiere airing on ABC tomorrow, everyone is wondering about Eddie’s future. Will he die as a result of the car hitting him — and with that, will David Giuntoli be leaving the show?

We understand that it may be easy to think that these two questions are fully linked, but the truth is that they may not be. Even if Eddie does die (which we’re still hoping does not happen), there is a chance that we could still see David around in other forms. There could be flashbacks and other devices used to bring Eddie back — and executive producer DJ Nash makes that clear in an interview with TVInsider:

In terms of what happens, what I will say is David is incredible and he is our family. Jon (Ron Livingston) died in the cold open up the pilot and Ron is still an active part of our series. We couldn’t imagine saying goodbye to David Giuntoli. Whether or not Eddie is actively part of their friends lives going forward is what our premiere’s all about.

You should get most of your answers on Eddie fairly early on — at least within the first hour. That will at least set the stage for anything else. We’re still in the camp who wants to believe that Eddie survives, but judging from most of the teases that are out there, this does not mean life goes back to normal. There could still be enormous consequences to what happened; it could open up a new chapter of the character’s story, or there could be physical or mental aftereffects that linger with the Eddie character for some time.

At the moment, we mostly have to consider ourselves open to every possibility under the sun … and prepare for answers soon.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to A Million Little Things right now

Do you think that Eddie will survive moving into the A Million Little Things season 3 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







