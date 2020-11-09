A Million Little Things season 3 promo: Pain and questions about Eddie







As we are nearing the premiere of A Million Little Things season 3 on ABC, and it’s obvious at this point as to what the focus will be.

The latest promo has arrived courtesy of the network (see below), and pretty much the entirety of it is about one thing and one thing only: Eddie. Is he alive? That’s something that we all want to know, and what the show is doing so cleverly is showing that there are characters absolutely still wondering the answer to this question, as well.

Based on some of the promotional material that we’ve seen so far for the season, it doesn’t feel like this is a question that will be answered within the first minute — though it certainly may be in the premiere. You see characters huddled together like they are in the photo above, and the suggestion there is that Eddie likely gets hauled over to the hospital where he undergoes surgery or some other procedure in the hopes of saving his life.

The other thing that’s clever is the choice of words that so many among the cast and crew have uttered over time. They’ve never guaranteed he makes it through or that he dies; the only thing that has really been said is that there will be consequences that are life-changing. He can survive and this can still be true; for the record, we hope that he survives. There are so many questions as to what happened in terms of the driver’s motivation, and also what challenges would lie ahead for Eddie if he faces a long recover. The story possibilities are endless, and there is a capacity for some brilliant performances, as well.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to A Million Little Things right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to A Million Little Things season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







