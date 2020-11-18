Chicago PD season 8 spoilers: Will Atwater’s future include love interest?







We know right now that Atwater’s story on Chicago PD season 8 is a challenging one — how else do you categorize it? He is having to face off against other cops simply because he is trying to stand up for what’s right. That means that there are more struggles coming for him, and it also opposes a big question: How far will he go to ensure that justice is served the right way? Are there disagreements coming in terms of Intelligence, as well?

Obviously, these stories are going to take center stage on tonight’s new episode, but for the sake of this article, we want to do our best to look ahead. Are there happier times coming for LaRoyce Hawkins’ character? Is a love interest on the horizon? We’ve seen little glimpses of romantic possibilities for Atwater over the years, but never anything full-fledged that played out across a full arc. There was hope that Rojas could turn into that, but Lisseth Chavez left the series over the off-season. Now, in a way it feels like the show is back to square one with it.

Rest assured, though, that there is still going to be some sort of romantic possibility for the character coming up. Speaking to TVLine, show executive producer Rick Eid noted that “there’s definitely a chance” that Atwater could find someone this season … though nothing is obviously 100% confirmed. We want to see him with someone who can bring out new dimensions in him, plus also someone who can allow him to have fun and get full support. We think he deserves a great love story, especially after we’ve seen it with other characters within the One Chicago universe.

Ultimately, we’ll see just what the future holds … but we’ll continue to do our best to be optimistic that good things are coming.

What do you want to see from Atwater moving forward on Chicago PD season 8?

