Chicago PD season 8 episode 2 sneak peek: Atwater takes on a crisis







Chicago PD season 8 episode 2 is slated to come around on Wednesday, and this one features another crisis at the center of it. This one yet again involves Atwater, but a part of the episode will be different from the premiere.

As the sneak peek below shows you, Atwater and Voight find themselves at a precarious crime scene where a young man may be implicated in a murder. He’s clearly under the influence of drugs, and Kevin has to talk him down to get him away from the body of the deceased. What makes this case stand out are the politics — this is the son of an alderman and former officer, which makes this a headline-making case. We know from the synopsis that Voight and Intelligence are going to face pressure to charge this man quickly — but are they really responsible? It’s very well possible, but the pressure is mostly to ensure that Chicago PD isn’t accused of preferential treatment. Voight and Atwater both are going to be knee-deep in politics here.

Of course, this is without even bringing up some of the other big stuff from this past episode of the show — namely, Atwater being targeted by some bad cops. These are people who are going to make matters even worse for him and Intelligence moving forward, as patrol officers may stop responding to calls from Voight’s team.

Without even seeing all of this episode, one of the things that we know already is that we’re going to see a fantastic performance from LaRoyce Hawkins. He was a clear standout in the premiere, and he is doing a fantastic job of portraying a Black police officer in an impossible position, trying to do his best to fight for what’s right in 2020. Even after this episode, we imagine that there are more struggles to come.

