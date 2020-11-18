NCIS season 18 premiere ratings slide; Big Sky off to okay start







We’re finally at a point now in the TV season where the ratings picture is becoming clear for some shows … and it’s a mix of good and bad news.

The good news, we suppose, is that there are still people watching primetime TV after so many months removed. Yet, you look across the board and just about every show is down versus where they were at this point a year ago. Let’s start off with the premieres — NCIS (0.9 in the 18-49 demographic) is down around 33% from the start of last season. Granted, season 17 started off with the long-awaited return of Cote de Pablo to the show. This time around we didn’t have the same headline-grabbing move. The silver lining for CBS is that NCIS still brought in more than ten million live viewers — in 2020, that’s pretty incredible.

Elsewhere on CBS, both FBI (0.9) and FBI: Most Wanted (0.6) were down more than 13% and 21%, respectively, from the previous seasons. While The Bachelorette (1.3) wasn’t airing a premiere, last night was down versus the week before, back when the show didn’t have as much competition.

What about the Big Sky premiere?

This isn’t all bad news for ABC, as the show started off with a 0.6 rating in the demo. This isn’t fantastic, but it did allow the show to tie for #1 in its timeslot. It’s something that it could build on, and we know from show’s like Yellowstone that there is a market for series in this universe. We’ll just have to see more of where things go from here in the weeks ahead.

