NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 3: Is Deeks being recalled?







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 3 is airing on CBS this weekend, and there could be a substantial change coming Deeks’ way. Is he no longer going to be able to liaison with NCIS? It’s one of the things that is being brought up now within the lens of sweeping reform coursing through the city.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a sense of what we’re talking about here as Deeks delivers the news to Kensi. He’s clearly upset about it, even if he’s trying not to rant about it too much. A lot of this may just be that he likes partnering with Kensi and the rest of the team there, and it’s not entirely clear at the moment what this is going to mean for his future. Will he be able to continue to do what he loves and the way in which he does it?

Another wrinkle that is thrown in here is whether or not Hetty is going to be able to help them out — in most situations, you’d think that she would step in to rectify things. Unfortunately, no one at the moment knows where exactly Hetty is. If she’s not around, she cannot really help.

As for whether or not this story will be resolved in this episode, we’re not altogether optimistic. Deeks’ status within the LAPD may be the show’s way of taking on police reform, which is an extremely important topic in the world right now. We do think that they are going to take their time assessing not only where Marty is at in his life now, but what his professional future could hold and where things go for him and Kensi personally. It makes some sense for the writers to take their time with this.

