NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 3 spoilers: Sam Hanna in danger!







Entering NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 3, we’re prepared for a little bit of ridiculousness — how can you not when you’ve got an installment called “Angry Karen”? As silly as that name might be, you do have to remember that there are some serious moments spread throughout here as well. Just remember what’s in the title for this very article — some serious danger is coming in the direction of one Sam Hanna!

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Angry Karen” – When Nell sends Sam to meet an informant who plans to blow the whistle on a military secret, Hanna’s life is in danger when the man tries to run him down and kill him. Also, Kensi and Deeks debate whether or not to buy their first house, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Throughout this episode, we anticipate Sam having to be as sharp and resourceful as possible to stay alive. We will say this — we have a feeling that Sam is the last person you want to cross if you’re an informant. This is going to be an action-packed installment from that vantage point, which is certainly something that we’re fine with seeing.

As for the Kensi/Deeks part of the story, it seems to be much more comedic in nature — yet, it could offer up some chances to see these two be vulnerable. One of the best things about their relationship is that they aren’t scared to be vulnerable, and it would be understandable if they were in this context. Remember that this would be a huge milestone for the two of them, as it’d mark them opening another chapter in their lives. We just hope that they find the perfect place.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some more news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







