





The NCIS season 18 premiere is airing on CBS tonight, and it looks as though we have another mystery on our hands!

In the sneak peek below for tonight’s new episode, you can see a fast-paced scene that casts Timothy McGee as an action hero — but the problem is that he is fighting a losing battle. To be specific, he ends up getting shot on multiple occasions. It’s a grim look at what is happening to Tim at the start of the season, and there isn’t all that much in the way of context here. We know a lot of the start of this season is set in the past, but is this?

Of course, seeing McGee in this state is going to lead to the almost-inevitable questions as to whether or not Sean Murray is leaving the show. Let’s go ahead and offer up some sort of answer to that: There’s no evidence of it. All signs suggest that Murray still loves playing McGee, and we never see the character die in this preview. Sure, he’s shot and could die if he’s left unattended for too long, but it doesn’t look like he was hit in a fatal place. Whoever is shooting him is doing it with a scope, and it doesn’t look like they are necessarily shooting to kill (unless they are, of course, a pretty bad shot).

Hopefully, the episode tonight will offer some answers to this mystery — just remember that NCIS is already losing one series regular this season in Maria Bello. It’s kind of difficult to imagine that they would also lose another in Murray, especially someone who joined all the way back in season 1. Judging from this preview, what we can say with confidence is this: We’re going to be in for a heck of a good season. It’s nice when premieres for this show hit the ground running.

Who do you think shot McGee on the NCIS season 18 premiere?

