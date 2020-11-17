NCIS season 18 premiere sneak peek: Everyone’s talking about Gibbs







In the event you didn’t know already, the NCIS season 18 premiere is airing on CBS tonight! This is an episode that will finally do its best to answer a key question: What was Gibbs really up to during his “fishing trip” last season?

We know already, thanks in part to our recent showrunner interview, that Mark Harmon’s character wasn’t exactly catching sturgeon. Instead, he was working alongside Fornell to ensure that they track down the person responsible for the opioid ring as introduced in “Daughters.” We’ve seen in some other sneak peeks that he had opened up to Sloane about it, and based on the new previews below, it’s pretty clear that a lot of people are aware of what he is up to — at least to some extent.

In the first sneak peek, you can see a lively conversation between Torres, Bishop, Palmer, and eventually Kasie where they speculate somewhat as to what’s going on. It doesn’t take much for these agents to piece things together — if Gibbs is secretly helping a “friend,” it does narrow down the list of possibilities. It’s not as though the guy has a lot of friends that he could be getting help from, after all.

Meanwhile, the second sneak peek features Vance imploring Gibbs to give him some information as to what’s going on with him — Jethro relents, but Vance is smart enough to know there is more to this story.

