This Is Us season 5 episode 4 video: Randall and Malik’s day together







Tonight on NBC, be prepared for a chance to see This Is Us season 5 episode 4 — and a chance for Randall and Malik to bond.

Entering this episode, we knew that Sterling K. Brown’s character was going to be spending some time with Deja’s boyfriend. Now, we know why courtesy of a new sneak peek below. He’s got a requirement from school that he has to meet, and since Randall works in local government and he doesn’t know anyone else, he’s the perfect person to shadow. Malik shows up a little bit late, but Randall doesn’t seem to be altogether upset about it. Instead, he’s just ready to go about his day.

This video is, more than anything else, just worthy of a few laughs. Randall is the master of cheesy dad-lines, and he busts some of them out in here to the best of his ability. This could set the stage for a really fun episode overall, mostly due to the fact that these two are such an interesting dynamic duo. They have grown closer to each other over time, but simultaneously they have that inherent awkwardness that comes with Malik dating Randall’s adopted daughter.

We’ll see where this story goes, but our hope within this episode remains the same: We want to get an opportunity in order to learn something more about Randall’s biological mother. After all, we want to see where some of the dots are connected!

What do you want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 4?

