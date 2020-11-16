This Is Us season 5 episode 4 photo: Randall brings Malik to work







There is another episode of This Is Us season 5 set to arrive tomorrow, and this one will feature a pretty interesting story for Randall. If nothing else, it’s rather different from what we’ve seen him encounter to date.

One of the main parts of Randall’s story during this upcoming episode is seeing Malik shadow him at work. What is Malik trying to achieve with this? In all honesty, that may be something that Malik himself is still trying to figure out. A big part of this installment could just be about that journey towards seeing what this character eventually becomes.

One of the things that we are left to think about a lot right now is the idea of Malik eventually becoming an important political figure. Randall’s already knee-deep in this, and we know already that this is a show where characters often pay it forward to future generations. Randall clearly finds some success, but maybe he passes down even more of it to a man who could eventually become a son-in-law.

Of course, beyond just all this we wonder if there is even a tiny chance that Malik ends up discovering something big about Laurel over the course of the episode. Randall has to get a signal from somewhere that she didn’t die when it seemed like she did! We’re at a point now where we know a lot more information than the character does, and we do eventually think that this will be corrected.

