NCIS season 18 episode 3 spoilers: First look at ‘Blood and Treasure’







NCIS season 18 episode 3 sounds fun. There may be some drama that unfolds throughout, but above all else, we’re psyched to just have a good time with a lot of this.

The title for this particular installment is “Blood and Treasure,” which we do like to think is some sort of nod towards the CBS summer series. Fittingly, the story is going to revolve around some dead bodies that are found within a treasure-hunting world. Sure, this sounds like the sort of case-of-the-week plot that won’t be that relevant after the fact, but it will serve as the sort of escapism that so many of you crave.

Also, this episode (airing on December 8) will also give you a chance to see the continuation of Gibbs and Fornell searching for the person behind the opioid ring that has greatly affected Fornell’s daughter. In other words, this is not a story that will be tied up at the end of the premiere.

For a few more details now on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full NCIS season 18 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Blood and Treasure” – The discovery of two dead bodies in a forest leads the NCIS team into the wild world of modern-day treasure hunting. Also, Gibbs and Fornell get deeper into their search for the opioid kingpin, on NCIS, Tuesday, Dec. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Based on what we’ve heard, signs point to the Gibbs/Fornell story lasting at least a couple of episodes after the fact … and from there, maybe we’ll see the show inch closer to being in the present day. This episode is set still firmly in the past.

