NCIS season 18 premiere sneak peek: Sloane confronts Gibbs







NCIS season 18 is premiering on CBS tomorrow, and we’ve got a chance to see a sneak peek now for a very important scene.

For some more NCIS video discussion, be sure to check out some exclusive teases on the season below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist. We’ll have more news on what lies ahead soon…

What makes this one stand out? We think it’s two-fold. First and foremost, this is a chance to see Sloane and Gibbs around each other for the first time this season. Also, this is a chance to see Gibbs do something that he doesn’t opt to do all that much: Open up about what he’s going through.

At first, though, it’s clear that he has no real interest in stating what’s on his mind. When Sloane presses him about his sudden decision to take time off, he proclaims that it’s “sturgeon season” (a.k.a. the title for the episode) and he needs a break. Eventually, though, he relents and makes it clear that Fornell needs his help. This goes back to the drug-ring story that we first saw in the season 16 finale “Daughters.”

What this preview tells us mostly is that Sloane wasn’t in the dark about what Gibbs was going through at the time this episode was set last fall. This relationship could also be useful for Mark Harmon’s character in the event that he needs some extra assistance during the case — without also drawing more attention to himself in the process. If he doesn’t want what he is working on to be an official NCIS case, he will need to be discreet.

The bad news entering this season is that we know that Maria Bello is leaving at some point — with that, we have to be prepared to cherish every single moment we have her around. It does remain to be seen if this installment will offer up any more insight as to why she will be going — after all, most of it is set back in the past.

Related News – Check out a new interview with the NCIS showrunners about Sloane, the premiere, and the season overall

What do you want to see for Gibbs and Sloane moving into NCIS season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







