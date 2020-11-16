The Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: Bennett Jordan’s spelling challenge







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on The Bachelorette episode 6 tomorrow night? For Bennett Jordan, probably something he’d like to forget.

If you remember (and we’re sure that you do), Bennett went to Harvard. He’s talked about it a few times — probably not as much as the edit would like for you to believe, but still. It is clearly a part of the man’s identity in some shape or form.

For some more The Bachelorette video discussion, watch our take on this past episode at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist. We’ll have other updates coming…

As impressive as Bennett’s scholastic achievements may be, one unintended consequence is that people are just looking for you to trip up at just about any moment. This is the subject of a new sneak peek for tomorrow’s episode, which you can see over at Entertainment Weekly. Bachelor Nation staples Ashley I. and Jared are present within the Bachelor Bubble to give Tayshia Adams’ remaining suitors a math and spelling quiz — basically, just a way to show the Bachelorette that she’s got some smart dudes. Unfortunately, Bennett flunks on some easy questions and gets clowned for it right away.

We do think it’s a little embarrassing for the guy, but remember — we’re in an era of calculators and spell-check. We’re not going to roast the guy for not knowing how to spell limousine, a word that he is probably not using all that much in his day-to-day life. The truth is, we like Bennett. His edit on the show is comedic and he’s probably far deeper than he comes across, but our hope is that there will be a chance to see him on Bachelor in Paradise at some point in the future.

Related News – Be sure to get more news on tomorrow’s episode

Do you want to see more of Bennett Jordan in Bachelor Nation, which is good since he’s probably not going to be picked here?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







