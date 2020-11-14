The Bachelorette spoilers: Tayshia Adams gets to know Ben Smith (video)







There is another episode of The Bachelorette airing on Tuesday, and that means another chance for Tayshia Adams to get to know her guys better. (Of course, that also means for us given that so much time on Clare’s parent of the season was fixated on Dale.)

For some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette in video form, be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess and then also view our playlist.

Ben Smith has been around this season from the start and yet, there are people who may not know all that much about him yet. Make sense? He’s rather mild-mannered, but it is clear already that he and Tayshia are super-into each other. The sneak peek below shows that the physical connection is there, and also gives us more of a sense as to why Ben is still single. He makes it clear that he was previously in a relationship that he thought would be it for him, but it just didn’t work out as he had hoped. Now, he’s entering clearly a different chapter and he seems ready to get to know Tayshia better.

Judging from the fact that they kiss at the end of the preview, it’s pretty clear already that these two are going to be on the road to something — where it leaves them remains to be seen, but we could foresee Ben being the sort of guy who sticks around for a reasonable period of time. We’ll just have to get more evidence before it is determined that he is a potential fiance.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette, including another sneak peek for what’s next

What do you think is coming for Tayshia and Ben on The Bachelorette this Tuesday?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







