Grey’s Anatomy season 17 spoilers: What’s next for Jo, Jackson?







We know that coming out of the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 premiere, everything is talking about the return of Patrick Dempsey. We get it — this was one of the biggest and boldest things that we’ve ever seen on this show, and it makes a certain degree of sense that we’d all be talking about that for a while.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 17 in video form? Then take a look at our thoughts on Dempsey’s return below! Once you check that out, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have other news coming throughout the season…

With that being said, there were certainly some big surprises from this past episode, with one of the biggest ones being that Jo and Jackson suddenly grew closer, and she was interested in being intimate with him to help recover from losing Alex. While it remains to be seen just what could be coming for the two, we don’t think it’s going to be a super-serious romance anytime soon. Here is a little bit of what Camilla Luddington had to say to Cosmopolitan:

What I’ll share is that I think it’s at least the seed of a friendship, because I think that they’ve shared something intimate, even though it didn’t go very far. I think they were both very vulnerable in that moment. And I think that in [this pandemic], as well, you need to lean on people. I think that you’ll see them start to sort of find that, at least, in each other.

We don’t ultimately need to see Jo in another serious relationship right away, so we’re a-okay with this. Meanwhile, there also shouldn’t be any real rush to pair Jackson off with another character, either; it’s been pretty frustrating how so many of his stories in general have been relationship-based since the character is more than that.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy, including more discussion on Patrick Dempsey

What do you want to see when it comes to Jackson and Jo on Grey’s Anatomy moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







