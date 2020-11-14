Grey’s Anatomy season 17: How much more will Patrick Dempsey appear?







If you’re like us, then you are still reeling from the news that Patrick Dempsey is back in the Grey’s Anatomy world. Granted, Derek is not alive, but it is rather fantastic just to see the character’s face again.

Also, it’s fantastic to note that Derek’s presence in this beach-dream-world as constructed by Meredith is not going to be short-lived. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in a new interview, showrunner Krista Vernoff made it clear that Dempsey would appear three more times on the series. Whether that means three more episodes or three more different scenes, that remains to be seen … but this isn’t just a cameo.

In this interview, Vernoff also makes it clear that she never imagined that Dempsey would return, at least before Ellen Pompeo helped to facilitate it happening:

“In all my wildest fantasy imaginings of who we might get, he was not on the list, because there was some complexity around him leaving the show.”

There has always been a mystery surrounding Patrick’s initial exit, with it still not 100% clear as to what happened to cause Derek to be killed off right in the middle of a season. At this point, though, that really doesn’t matter. This return is meant to give a little bit more closure, but also allow us as viewers to have some nostalgia at a time when a lot of people need it. This seems to be a real driving force behind Ellen and Patrick working to make this happen in the first place.

How much more of Patrick Dempsey do you want to see on Grey’s Anatomy?

