The Resident season 4 spoilers: Is Conrad, Nic wedding coming?







For everyone out there hoping to see happy things on The Resident season 4, know that Conrad and Nic are ready to deliver.

While we know that the upcoming season has a lot of current events that it may need to take on, at the same time you’re going to see a lot of personal storylines play out. For Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp’s characters, that means a wedding coming at some point early on. That’s at least what we take away from the season 4 synopsis below, which you can see via SpoilerTV:

Season Four of THE RESIDENT, premiering Tuesday, Jan. 12 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), continues to shine a light on the daily heroism of today’s health care workers. The provocative medical drama follows the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges and fight for their patients’ health. The new season picks up as DR. CONRAD HAWKINS (Matt Czuchry) and NURSE PRACTIONER NICOLETTE NEVIN (Emily VanCamp) tie the knot in an intimate and beautiful wedding, strengthening their already powerful bond. Meanwhile, Chastain is transitioning from private to public hospital, causing the hero doctors to fight to fix the broken machine from the inside. DR. RANDOLPH BELL (Bruce Greenwood) finds himself mining his own past to find his estranged former stepson, elite plastic surgeon DR. JAKE WONG (guest star Conrad Ricamora). Bell attempts to bring Dr. Wong to Chastain to increase the number of world-class surgeries at the hospital and to repair their complicated past. Additionally, as star surgical resident DR. MINA OKAFOR (Shaunette Renée Wilson) and her brilliant mentor, DR. AJ AUSTIN (Emmy Award nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner), grow closer than ever, they must learn to maintain a professional relationship within the walls of the hospital. The series also stars Manish Dayal, Jane Leeves and Morris Chestnut. THE RESIDENT is produced by 20th Television. Todd Harthan, Andrew Chapman, Peter Elkoff, Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua and Oly Obst are executive producers.

We know that there’s a lot to dive into here beyond just Conrad and Nic, but one of the things we’re most curious about is simply this: The fact that there isn’t much at all in here about Barrett Cain. He was such a big part of season 3 and sort of a Big Bad for some of the other characters. Can he get on board the same mission as everyone else?

Of course romantically, we do have questions about other characters, including Mina and AJ and also Bell and Kit. The writers are probably going to take their time figuring all of this out, mostly because there are crises to get to and messages to share.

No matter what happens on The Resident moving forward, know this: We’re very excited for the future.

