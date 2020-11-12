The Resident season 4 poster highlights the heroes of Chastain







As we prepare for The Resident season 4 premiere in January, why not take a look at the show’s official poster? It’s a reminder of the characters you love, and hopefully the exciting times that lie ahead.

If you look below (via TVLine), you can take a larger look at the full poster. This is one that does nod significantly towards past posters, especially when you think about the teal hue hovering over all of the characters. It is nice to see people like Barrett and Kit represented here, since it makes this feel like a much more comprehensive look at the full series.

As for what is coming on The Resident moving forward, figuring out how to tackle current events has to be high atop the priority list. Of course, to go along with this there are big stories about Barrett Cain that need to be unraveled, in addition to figuring out what Conrad and Nic are going to be doing when it comes to planning out their future. There will be some lighter moments amidst the darkness, and in general The Resident will likely be thematically similar to what it has always been. This is a show about exposing the flaws in the hospital system, while also celebrating the heroes that are doing what they can to fight the good fight in order to ensure the safety of others.

We’re sure that more news on The Resident will unfold in the weeks ahead. We know that it’s hard to wait until January, but we are glad that Fox and production took their time to start filming for the sake of ensuring safety.

