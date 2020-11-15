Dancing with the Stars 29 preview: Are Johnny Weir, Nelly in danger?







There is a new episode of Dancing with the Stars 29 airing on ABC tomorrow night, and we’ve made it to the semifinals! There are six Stars still in the competition, and everyone at this point probably wants to make it all the way. Being eliminated at this point could be soul-crushing after all the hard work you’ve gone through.

For more Dancing with the Stars video coverage, be sure to watch our take on this past installment below! Once you check that out, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other news and then also view our playlist.

So who is the most vulnerable to be eliminated? Who are we the most confident about? Let’s break some of that down now within this piece, starting with the performers in the most danger.

Johnny Weir – Right now, we’re the most concerned with the Olympian. He’s been in the bottom two twice, and while he’s far from the worst dancer, it’s hard to think he could win the show without a sudden surge of fan voting.

Skai Jackson – We’re not as worried about Skai, but she has also been in the bottom before. She’s the sort of contestant who could get eliminated early than she deserves to.

Now, let’s get to the clear wild-card of the season: Nelly. He’s the worst technical dancer of the group, but clearly he’s got a huge fan following. Is he going to be able to keep this fan support going until the end? Typically, the weaker dancers don’t get the Mirrorball Trophy … but Bobby Bones did.

Finally, we come to Nev Schulman, Justina Machado, and Kaitlyn Bristowe. These three are clearly the strongest overall in terms of scores and viewer votes and most likely, they’ll be there until the end. Kaitlyn feels like the favorite after this past episode, but who knows? Justina has the spirit and the passion of a fan-favorite … and she’s got the One Day at a Time voting block.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Dancing with the Stars right now, including spoilers for Monday’s episode

What do you think is going to happen on Monday’s new Dancing with the Stars episode?

Who are you rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







