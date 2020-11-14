Dancing with the Stars 29: Semi-Final spoilers for Kaitlyn Bristowe, cast







The semi-finals for Dancing with the Stars 29 are set to arrive on ABC this Monday. Who would’ve thought that we would be at this point so fast? There are only six stars left, and it remains to be seen how all of them will fare.

Here’s some of what we can say right now — each one of the remaining Stars will do a “redemption dance” (a chance to make up for some past errors) followed by a brand-new routine, one that they can use to showcase more of their strengths right now. Check out what everyone is doing below, courtesy of ABC….

Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a redemption Paso Doble to “Hanuman” by Rodrigo Y Gabriela; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Cowboy Take Me Away” by The Chicks

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten will perform a redemption Cha Cha to “Move Your Feet” by Junior Senior; then for their new dance, a Viennese Waltz to “Lonely” by Noah Cyrus

Actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”) and pro Sasha Farber will perform a redemption Tango to “El Tango de Roxanne” from “Moulin Rouge”; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Holding Out for a Hero” by Ella Mae Bowen and Bonnie Tyler

GRAMMY®-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a redemption Paso Doble to “Run Boy Run” by Woodkid; then for their new dance, a Jive to “Jump Jive An’ Wail” by The Brian Setzer Orchestra

TV host Nev Schulman (“Catfish”) and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a redemption Foxtrot to “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “If the World Was Ending” by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels

Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart will perform a redemption Salsa to “X” by Jonas Brothers featuring Karol G; then for their new dance, a Jazz to “I Lived” by One Republic

Of these dances, we’re probably the most excited for Johnny’s new dance — and that may just be because “I Lived” is a great song choice. In general, though, we have an open race! It’s hard to know where things are going to go with viewer support factored in.

