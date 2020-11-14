Supernatural season 15 episode 20 spoilers: Series finale’s old-school feel







We are mere days away from the Supernatural series finale, and we are getting more of a sense as to how the show could look and feel.

It’s interesting the direction that the writers are choosing to go here. Episode 19 feels more like the emotional conclusion to a lot of the stories that we’ve seen so far this season, most notably the battle against Chuck. It could have been a series finale in its own right.

Yet, there is something more that is coming, and all signs suggest that the final episode is a little more old-school in its approach. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Andrew Dabb had to say on the subject:

“It seemed like a lot to land all of our myth and a satisfying farewell. Doing it all in 42 minutes would have been really difficult … So, better for us to treat it almost like a two-parter, where a lot of the myth stuff, not all of it, but a lot it gets dealt with in episode 19 and then 20 can focus more on the characters and their journeys. We wanted it to, in some ways, hearken back to where the show began, which was two guys on the road saving people, hunting things.”

We are down for something akin to an old-school, monster-of-the-week episode to close things out … with one condition. We can’t have the series finale be just like a season 1 episode. There needs to be evolution and signs that things have changed for Sam and Dean over the past decade and a half. Otherwise, was the journey worth it in the first place? This needs to be a question that the show asks itself repeatedly within this final episode, and we’re hopeful that they will.

