Supernatural series finale debate: The debate over a Castiel return







Are you prepared for the Supernatural series finale next week on The CW? We know that it’s coming, but we’re still not sure we are ready. It’s going to be big and emotional, we’ll be totally honest — we don’t even know fully what story is left to tell. Think about — last night’s “Inherit the Earth” could have been the series finale. Chuck was thwarted, Jack became God, and the world to some extent came back as we know it.

Of course, there was still one loose end that people want some answers to — what about Castiel? Why didn’t the character come back? The angel’s death was the impetus for much of what happened in episode 19, as he sacrificed himself to save Dean. Meanwhile, Jack-as-God indicated that he did not want to interfere anywhere near as much as Chuck did, and was more interested now in the concept of free will. Bringing Castiel back would be interference, but you could also see it as making up for a past wrong.

The biggest case for bringing back Misha Collins now is simply nostalgia — this is a beloved character, and of course with that, it makes perfect sense for us to want to see him again. Meanwhile, the case against this is quite simple in that sometimes, a death has to stick in order for it to matter. Supernatural has brought back so many people over the years that an exit rarely feels like such.

Personally, we are of the opinion that somehow, we will see Castiel again in the series finale. We’re not sure it will come in the present or in the same world as Sam and Dean; yet, Misha is so important to the show that it would be weird to not see him at the end at all.

