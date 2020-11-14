NCIS season 18 – 400th episode photo: Gibbs & Ducky’s bond







We’ve noted already that the 400th episode of NCIS (airing a week from Tuesday) is more than a little bit important. It’s a chance to fill in a lot of gaps in the relationship between Gibbs and Ducky, and there’s a lot of fun (and nostalgia) that could come with that.

If you head over to the link here, you should get a chance to see a new photo of Sean Harmon and Adam Campbell playing the roles of Young Gibbs and Ducky on the series. Meanwhile, the image above is a new photo showing off Mark Harmon and David McCallum as the characters in the present … or, at least in a time close to the present.

Truth is, the nature of the timeline this season is a tad perplexing from the outside looking in. Showrunners Steven D. Binder and Frank Cardea have already proclaimed that the first five episodes of the season will be taking place in the past, circa the time period of “Musical Chairs” from last season where Gibbs went off on a “fishing trip.” We’d assume that the 400th episode would therefore also take place during that time, but all of this remains to be seen.

Beyond just this, we’re still left to wonder more of what prompts all of the flashbacks to Gibbs and Ducky’s past. There’s a good chance that it is prompted by something that happens in the more current timeline, and we spend a good bit of this episode bouncing back and forth.

