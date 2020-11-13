NCIS season 18 episode 2 spoilers: New 400th episode photo, details







NCIS season 18 episode 2 is the 400th episode of the series, and we don’t think we have to stress just how important that is. “Everything Starts Somewhere” is the origin story-of-sorts for the Gibbs and Ducky characters. We’ll learn more about how they met, what they mean to each other, and how this continues to impact them at a much different point in their lives.

Not only that, but you’ll get to see the return of some old favorites! Both Sean Harmon and Adam Campbell are returning to play their previously-established young Gibbs and Ducky, respectively, and there’s probably going to be some nostalgia that goes along with all of this. Given that this is such an iconic, important episode, we expect there to be references aplenty to the past.

You can see a first-look photo of Young Gibbs and Ducky above. Meanwhile, we’ve also got the full NCIS season 18 episode 2 synopsis with some more details, as well:

“Everything Starts Somewhere” – Flashbacks reveal the murder case that first introduced young Gibbs (Sean Harmon) to NCIS and his introduction to young, new-to-America Ducky (Adam Campbell), on the 400th episode of NCIS, Tuesday, Nov. 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Will anything happen within this episode that dramatically shakes up the show? We’re not sure that it will, but we do at least think we’ll get an opportunity to celebrate these characters more. We almost think of it as attending a party, where you know you’ll have a good time even if it doesn’t change your whole life.

