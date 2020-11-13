Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Patrick Dempsey posts message after return







Last night on Grey’s Anatomy season 17, we had the surprise to end all surprises — and yea, we’re still reeling. Patrick Dempsey is back on the show! Or, to be more specific, he’s back for at least one upcoming episode. It’s not something anyone could have predicted, but we have immense gratitude that it happened.

For Patrick himself, it’s clear he knew how much fans would love this reunion between Meredith and Derek — even if it was all in Meredith’s head. He hasn’t been a part of the show in years, and it seems like this reunion was all about providing joy. In his first message after his return, the actor did his best to encourage everyone to “come together, respect each other, war a mask, and thank our first responders. They work tirelessly and risk their lives to keep us safe.” He viewed this return as a chance to provide happiness to diehard fans, and then also a chance to send a positive message out there to the world.

In general, it remains to be seen how long Meredith will be fighting for her life — we don’t view Dempsey’s return as one that will last beyond next week’s new episode, but it should offer a little bit of light amidst the darkness, and also a bump in viewership. It was bold of ABC to keep this under wraps; we’re sure that the ratings would’ve been higher had they teased it more in advance, but it would have deprived us of the moment.

We’re grateful to Patrick for coming back — but at the same time, also Ellen Pompeo and Krista Vernoff for working to ensure this happened.

