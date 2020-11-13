





Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 3 carries with it the title of “My Happy Ending” … so what are we going to be seeing? This is an episode that is going to continue encapsulating the pandemic reality, while also allowing the show to not forget precisely where it came from. Continuing to balance those two elements is going to be incredibly important to the show’s future; there are those out there who do still watch to get away from the real world.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 3 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

“My Happy Ending” – The Grey Sloan doctors continue to face their new [pandemic] reality and deal with a familiar and stubborn patient. Koracick is put in charge of the interns who recently joined the hospital ranks and Link operates on a sex therapist. Elsewhere, Maggie finds comfort in Winston’s virtual presence on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, NOV. 19 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

This is an episode that will be all about a lot of different things, clearly — this is a chance to get to know the Winston character better, who is relatively new to the show. Link’s story should be, meanwhile, a good sense of comedy.

Of course, there is more going on in this episode beyond what’s going on with the characters mentioned here; yet, at the same time ABC released this synopsis before the events of the premiere. With that in mind, there are more important things lurking underneath the surface here.

Update: We now know what those things are! Derek is back, at least for one episode! Prepare for an emotional tour de force as Meredith fights for her life, and sees Derek in the process in her own mind.

