Station 19 season 4 premiere: The truth about Andy’s mom







What happened with Andy’s mother? After many weeks off the air, the Station 19 season 4 premiere finally answered the question.

We knew that there were a lot of complicated theories and ideas that were dancing around about what was really going on with the mother … and if this somehow tainted the perception that we had of Pruitt.

As it turns out, the explanation Andy got was pretty simple: Her mom just couldn’t hack it anymore. She realized that she wanted something else and she never really wanted to be a mother, so she left. She didn’t think that Pruitt would actually tell their daughter that she died, but that is precisely what happened in the end. That is where we are leaving off now, and it’s simply our hope now that there is going to be more that we learn.

What Andy’s mother did was terrible — she does have guilt over it, but she also admits she was free without her around. We don’t know how you get past that. Pruitt, meanwhile, was only doing what he could to protect his daughter, thinking that she would probably be happier not knowing that her mother abandoned her. There’s an element of heartbreak to that clearly, but once again we do understand the motive that went into it. He was scrambling and did what he thought was best. The anecdotes that we got from Pruitt throughout the episode were reminders that he tried to be a hero in just about every aspect of his life.

We don’t think that this storyline is over at all, since the mother may still be around and there could be some attempts at healing. We’re not sure that any of it will be successful in the end, but an attempt is still an attempt.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19, including further details on what’s next

What did you think about the events of the Station 19 season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







