Station 19 season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Andy’s day off

If there is one word to describe where things are for her at present, it’s simply this: Chaos. She’s gone throne an awful lot over the past year or so, whether it be the deaths of Ryan and Pruitt to learning that her mother is somehow still alive. Within this upcoming episode, you will see her try to do her best to resolve everything that has been going on — both externally and internally. If you ever needed a reason to take a day off of work, isn’t this it? It’s hard to come up with a better argument for it.

If you do want to also get some more insight on the subject of what’s ahead, we suggest that you view the full Station 19 season 4 episode 2 synopsis:

“Wild World” – Andy takes the day off to continue to sort out her family life; Maya and Carina do their best to maintain their relationship while unable to physically see each other due to [pandemic-related] restrictions, and Sullivan strives to work on his sobriety. Meanwhile, the team responds to a call involving a wild animal on a new episode of “Station 19,” airing THURSDAY, NOV. 19 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Just in reading this alone, it’s clear that Station 19 as a series is not going to be stepping away immediately from the pandemic — yet, the goal isn’t to just dwell on that. You will see a mixture of stories moving forward, and rest assured, some will even still be comedic! That healthy mix will still be present from start to finish.

