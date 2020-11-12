Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD return to strong ratings







Just in case you needed a reminder that NBC dominates Wednesday nights in terms of viewership, we’ve got it for you here. Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD all got off to extremely-strong starts, despite airing opposite the CMA Awards.

As a matter of fact, Chicago Med drew more than 7.6 million live viewers, making it the most-watched broadcast of the night. In the all-important 18-49 demographic, the medical drama drew a 1.1 rating. That put it slightly over some of the other non-awards telecasts of the night, and allowed it to match the show’s performance at the start of last season, as well.

In general, one of the trends we’re seeing this year is that all major primetime shows are down considerably versus the prior seasons, as the long layoffs clearly made it harder for viewers to want to come back. One Chicago seems to be the exception. While Chicago Fire and Chicago PD drew slightly-lower premiere numbers than last year in a 1.0 and 0.9 rating, respectively, these are relatively small declines. The two shows also throttled SWAT over on CBS, and kept the majority of the viewership from Chicago Med.

The biggest takeaway in general is that the Chicago lineup is one of the most solid blocks on any network in terms of retention. Executive producer Dick Wolf devised a model years ago with the Law & Order franchise, and he has been able to adapt it and keep it running for so many years. We don’t think it’s any coincidence that Chicago Fire is nearing season 10, and he also has two of the longest-running series ever in Law & Order and then also Law & Order: SVU. All of the Chicago shows already have renewals, but it’s nice to see that their ratings justify that decision far in advance.

Related News – Check out some more news on the next Chicago Med episode

What do you think about the ratings performance of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD so far?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other insight all about the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







