Chicago Med season 6 episode 2 spoilers: A new ED chief & more

Within next week’s new episode, we will see a new ED Chief stepping into the hospital halls, and to the surprise of virtually no one, there is going to be a lot of reactions. Odds are it is a character everyone knows already, and that is going to present a good bit of the excitement and/or drama. Change is something that this show does often need, and for a number of different reasons. Just remember for a moment here that real hospitals do undergo plenty of changes of their own — we see some people stay constantly there, but the same can’t be said for everyone.

To get some more news all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Chicago Med season 6 episode 2 synopsis below:

11/18/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Goodwin announces a new ED Chief and the choice doesn’t make everyone happy. Dr. Manning takes a stand for her patient and finds herself dealing with the repercussions. Dr. Charles tends to family affairs. TV-14

We know that the Dr. Charles storyline this season could be one of the sources of lightness, and one of the few excursions away from the virus that you have a chance to see. We think that this is a show that does need a lot of that — the more opportunities to balance out the darker storylines, the better.

Also, this synopsis serves as a great reminder that doctors can be heroes in many different ways — it can be about improving someone’s physical health, but in the case of Dr. Manning here, it’s also about empowering someone and ensuring that their mental health is also in check.

