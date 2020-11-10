The Good Doctor season 4 spoilers: What’s next now for Shaun, Lea?







As we look ahead now on The Good Doctor season 4, one of the most important things to note is that the pandemic is over — at least in the show’s world. While there are still remnants of it, this is not a series that wanted to construct its entire story around something we’re all still suffering through.

Instead, be prepared for the show to go back to some stories about unique cases, and also subplots that revolve around particular relationships. That includes Shaun and Lea, who finally had a chance to spend time together at the end of this past episode. Where do they go from here? We know that they are committed to each other, but that doesn’t mean that they will stay that way? They have a lot of hurdles they need to leap over, and many of them were likely deferred in some way by what has been going on in the real world.

In speaking to TVLine, executive producer David Shore did his part to lay out what the Shaun/Lea relationship will look like from here, and how things aren’t going to necessarily be smooth sailing:

The challenge this year isn’t “Can I make her like me?” or “Does she like me?” The challenge this year is, “Can I make a relationship work?” It’s all the problems that we have in relationships, and all the mistakes that we [make] in relationships. There are unique challenges to Shaun, but he also has unique skills that allow him to deal with them differently. I always say that the show is at its best when we learn from Shaun, not the other way around.

Shaun and Lea aren’t going to be perfect. There is a conflict coming in next week’s episode episode. Shaun’s also going to have to work on catering for Lea’s needs just as much as she caters his. Both of them have a lot to work on, and we will see where things go.

