The Good Doctor season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Shaun oversees newbies







As we move into The Good Doctor season 4 episode 3 on ABC next week, we have to be prepared for a different era of the show. We’re moving past the pandemic-centric stories and into an era that will be about a few different things. We’re going to have a chance to see the relationship between Shaun and Lea develop, and then also see how good of a teacher Shaun is when he is tasked with working in order to help the latest batch of residents at the St. Bonaventure Hospital.

The title for this episode, fittingly, is “Newbies” — if you want some other news all about what’s coming, be sure to check out the full The Good Doctor season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Newbies” – With several candidates vying for residency at St. Bonaventure, Chief of Surgery Dr. Audrey Lim tasks Dr. Shaun Murphy, Dr. Claire Browne and Dr. Alex Park with mentoring the top first-year resident contenders. As their mentees shadow them for the day, Shaun and Park meet with Andrews to discuss a difficult surgery scheduled for a minor. Later, Shaun inadvertently insults Lea while discussing the pros and cons of the controversial surgery. And elsewhere, Dr. Morgan Reznick seeks out Claire and Lim’s help on a consult on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

One of the things that we are happy to see is so many of the doctors working together, and also seeing them take on extraordinary challenges. That’s always been one of the things that makes this particular show special; because the St. Bonaventure Hospital is clearly cutting-edge, you see patients and procedures here that aren’t really around on other medical shows. Hopefully, this show will also be able to inspire others as it moves further away from the tragedy within the first two hours.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 4 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







