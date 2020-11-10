NCIS: Los Angeles video: Eric Christian Olsen, Daniela Ruah speak out







We’re now a couple of days removed from the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 premiere, so where is the show going to be going from here? What sort of exciting stuff can you expect to see?

Well, today we have a couple more details on this very subject, and it comes courtesy of two very-familiar faces in Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah! In the video below with ET Canada, you can see the two actors doing their part in order to dish further on what you can expect to see. There is a significant milestone coming for Deeks and Kensi, as the two start looking to buy a house! It’s a tremendous achievement for any couple, but the question becomes whether or not they can afford it, or even find the right house in general.

Speaking of money, there could be some other challenges that Deeks faces pertaining to his job. Is he going to get furloughed? It’s a question that is raised, and that in itself does suggest that there are big things that he could have to figure out when it comes to his future.

Of course, if you do find yourself hoping for confirmation that Kensi and Deeks are having a baby here, prepare to be disappointed. Sure, Olsen and Ruah do hint a good bit about the possibility of it, but it sounds like there are other milestones that they are also looking to achieve. We think the subject is meant to be on viewers’ minds throughout the season, but there are some other things that they are looking towards as well. There’s a lot going on this season! That’s a part of what makes it exciting … but let’s remember that producers gotta hold a few things back for the sake of the mystery!

