NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 2 promo: The team vs. Argento







As you prepare for NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 2 next week, brace yourself for a continuation of last season’s finale. Argento’s back, and it already seems like he has some rather unwelcome tricks up his sleeve.

For some more insight on this very subject, take a look at the promo below! In this video, you can see the beginning of Argento’s trial and then also a serious complication. After all, it appears as though someone else is willing to take the fall for some of Argento’s actions, which serves almost as a literal Get Out of Jail Free card. This is why Argento is such a notable adversary, even more so than many others we’ve seen over the years. His greatest strength is probably his own ability to get out of almost any bind. Right when you think you’ve started to figure out a solution to stop him, he comes up with something else and then strands you all the way back at square one.

If there is good news to share now, though, it’s this: An oh-so-simple reminder that Callen, Sam, and the rest of the NCIS: LA team are not the sort of people to give up right away. We imagine that there will continue to be efforts made in order to ensure that Argento pays for some of what he’s done, even if it doesn’t happen right away. Patience is probably going to be required.

In the end, though, we’re glad that the series is revisiting the subject of Argento and so soon. After all, it makes it so that there is more of a consistent through-line from one season to the next, even after the super-long layoff right in the middle.

