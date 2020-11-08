NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 2 spoilers: Prepare for ‘War Crimes’







Following today’s premiere, should get ready in advance for NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 2? The title for this episode is “War Crimes,” and a lot of it is going to be callback. We’re looking at the story once more of Argento, who we saw front and center at the end of this past season.

Moving forward, we are going to see a potential trial involving the character … but to the surprise of no one, there is a pretty significant twist at the center of it. Take a look at the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 2 synopsis:

“War Crimes” – As the trial begins of a Chief Petty Officer who Callen and Sam arrested for war crimes last year, the NCIS team is called to help find the missing star witness, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We know that the show isn’t giving too many details right away in terms of what’s coming up, but we do think that this is a part of what they are trying to do. They want to keep you guessing in terms of the story, and then also how every individual character will be roped into it. It remains to be seen if the Argento story will be tied together at all within this episode, or they are going to keep throwing some more twists your way. We don’t mind if it continues for a good while, provided that there are a few more angles and directions that they can take it.

Back at the end of last season we said that Argento was one of the most interesting villains that the show’s had in a while, and we do still feel that way. We just have to see where the evolution goes from here now.

